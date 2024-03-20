Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.664 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $589.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $138.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.5% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 92,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,791 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.