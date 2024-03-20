NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) VP Sells $3,072,668.28 in Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

