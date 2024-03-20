Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.85

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $12.06. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 510,673 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
