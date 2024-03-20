Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.85

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $12.06. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 510,673 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 48.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 616,278 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 226.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,729,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 1,200,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after buying an additional 460,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,591,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

