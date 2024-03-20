Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,505 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 85,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,398,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after buying an additional 219,299 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,181,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,276,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 79,048 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUV opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

