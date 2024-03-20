NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.27.

Shares of NVDA opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $721.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

