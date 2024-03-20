NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

