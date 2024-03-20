NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,050.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HSBC from $880.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $893.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $721.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

