ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

