Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Oculis Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Oculis

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth $15,980,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Oculis by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

