Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

OCS opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

