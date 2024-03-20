Olivia C. Ware Sells 9,000 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcellx Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLX. Barclays boosted their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth $57,000.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

