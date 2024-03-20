ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STKS. Wedbush lowered their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Equities analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Kanen bought 73,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,731.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $32,712,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,642 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 209,985 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 41.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 585,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

