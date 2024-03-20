OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Maryam Banikarim Sells 6,411 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -115.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.12.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OneSpaWorld

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.