Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,636 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Open Text worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Open Text by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,067,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Open Text by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 627,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Open Text by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 276,018 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

