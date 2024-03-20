OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Insider Michael F. Marino III Sells 15,059 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
OptiNose Price Performance
OPTN opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPTN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
