Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Osisko Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

OSK opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 44.39.

Insider Activity

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Cathy Singer bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$59,831.00. In other Osisko Mining news, Director Cathy Singer bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$59,831.00. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Simard bought 11,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.94. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

