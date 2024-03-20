Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton Sells 50,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $426.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 331,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.