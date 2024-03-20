Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.
Oxford Biomedica Trading Up 0.5 %
LON OXB opened at GBX 187.46 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £187.38 million, a P/E ratio of -290.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of GBX 164.29 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 474.50 ($6.04).
About Oxford Biomedica
