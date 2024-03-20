Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,537 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Par Pacific worth $26,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 76.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of PARR opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

