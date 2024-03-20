Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Purchases $255,360.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of FNA stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.02. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,136,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,473 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

