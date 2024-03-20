Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PARA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 572,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 107,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $7,438,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Paramount Global by 36.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 433,696 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

