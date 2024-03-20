Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.12

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.12 and traded as low as $12.29. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 1,176 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,777.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

