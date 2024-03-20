Patrick Melanson Sells 10,350 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.74, for a total transaction of C$90,459.00.

Patrick Melanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Patrick Melanson sold 13,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.07, for a total transaction of C$117,910.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$529.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.92.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4650565 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDI shares. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDI

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.