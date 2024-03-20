Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 44,246 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 44,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $1,698,603.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,890,728.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFH opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.98. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

