Paul L. Whiting Purchases 20,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.84. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 285,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 482,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

