Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,220 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,220 ($15.53) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.41) to GBX 965 ($12.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

LON:PSON opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,902.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 973.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 943.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 749.40 ($9.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.20).

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

