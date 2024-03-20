Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of PTON opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

