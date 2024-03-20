Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.17

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.17 and traded as low as $18.44. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 14,371 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

