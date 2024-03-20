Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE:PBT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $669.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
