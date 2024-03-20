Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:PBT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $669.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.