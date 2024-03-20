Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.95

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.56. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 188,301 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 102,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

