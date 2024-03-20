Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 1,500 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

