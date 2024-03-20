Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,562,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

