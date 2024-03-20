Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
