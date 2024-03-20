Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 4.8 %

FENG opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.