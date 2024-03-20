PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.71

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $4.92. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 284,346 shares.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.