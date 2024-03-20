PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.71

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $4.92. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 284,346 shares.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

