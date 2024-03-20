Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $276.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $254.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.68 and a 200-day moving average of $233.01. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $181.51 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

