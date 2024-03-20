Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PZA opened at C$13.84 on Wednesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.85 and a 52 week high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.16.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
