PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWFL. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PowerFleet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 14,257.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 81.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.64.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.