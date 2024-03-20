Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report issued on Sunday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$111.50.

TSE PBH opened at C$88.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.37. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

