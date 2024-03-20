Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 80.01% from the stock’s previous close.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $102.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of PRBZF opened at $63.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

