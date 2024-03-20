Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from $102.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
