Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from $102.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRBZF

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $63.89 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.