Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$104.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

Shares of PBH opened at C$88.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

