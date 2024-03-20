Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.58% from the company’s current price.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

About Premium Brands

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$88.75 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$84.66 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$91.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.