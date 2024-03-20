Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$105.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.50.

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

About Premium Brands

PBH opened at C$88.75 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$84.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$91.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

