Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

