Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 67,673 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 67,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,708,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.49. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Carman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $59,717.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,591.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $325,334. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.