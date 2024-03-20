Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Saia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIA opened at $560.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.28.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.16.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

