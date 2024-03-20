Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

