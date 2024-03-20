Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,056,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $444.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.48 and its 200 day moving average is $398.24. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

