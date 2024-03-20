Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,775 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $247.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day moving average of $219.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.10 and a 52-week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

