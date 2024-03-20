Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,053 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,682,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $399,370,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.6 %

KNSL stock opened at $512.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.71 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

